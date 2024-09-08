HH Sheikha Mahra Launched A Perfume Brand And Her First Fragrance Is Called “Divorce”

The daughter of the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Instagram to make an announcement! The princess has been making headlines over the past few months and today, people are talking about her latest business venture.

HH Sheikha Mahra is launching her very own perfume brand called Mahra M1

She shared a video that highlights a perfume bottle but people instantly spotted the words engraved on it… It says “Divorce”

The video garnered heaps of love and support and thousands of comments. In fact, Her Highness has been sharing the love back by double-tapping a bunch of sweet comments.

People are speculating what the fragrance name means and of course, wondering what it smells like!

