Indian TV Host Thrilled To See Peacocks On The Streets Of Dubai

Television host, Mini Mathur, is currently in Dubai and she was thrilled to see the peacocks and peahens on a Dubai street.

She took to Instagram to share her amazement at the happiness she felt after seeing a muster of peacocks casually spreading their tails in a show of magnificent beauty.

She wrote that the “ 50 peacocks and peahens strolling on a Dubai street” gave her heart a “whole new lease of happy!!”

At Zabeel Palace, outside the residence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, peacocks and peahens roam freely.

Tourists and residents alike are often thrilled to find them and feed them breadcrumbs. If you’re in the area around Emirates Towers – you will likely spot some beautiful show-offy peacocks!