Khabib And Burak Holding A UFC Cake In CZN Burak Is Quite The Capture

Since the opening of CZN Burak in Downtown Dubai on December 25, 2020, the restaurant has been flooded with peeps trying to have some delicious Turkish and Arabic fusion food. Not only are the customers regular Dubai folk, many are celebrities and public figures! The former UFC fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov was presented with a custom UFC belt themed cake by Burak himself

Czn Burak Dubai Khabib abi time❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/As6ahDL1Fe — Burak Özdemir (@CznBurak) January 9, 2021

Since the opening of this resto, many influencers, celebrities, royals and public figures have dined at CZN Burak Recognise this celeb? Yep, that’s DJ Snake at CZN Burak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burak Özdemir (@cznburak)

Body builder, Larry Wheels was with friends at the resto, having a taste off the meat skewer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burak Özdemir (@cznburak)

Even during Christiano Ronaldo’s trip to Dubai, he made sure to go visit CZN Burak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burak Özdemir (@cznburak)

Egyptian singer, Mohamed Ramadan also visited the resto and was personally cooked for by Burak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burak Özdemir (@cznburak)

We can’t forget one of the first visitors of resto, HH Sheikh Fazza HH Sheikh Fazza was greeted by Burak on the day of the opening.