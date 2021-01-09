د . إAEDSRر . س

Khabib And Burak Holding A UFC Cake In CZN Burak Is Quite The Capture

Since the opening of CZN Burak in Downtown Dubai on December 25, 2020, the restaurant has been flooded with peeps trying to have some delicious Turkish and Arabic fusion food. Not only are the customers regular Dubai folk, many are celebrities and public figures!

The former UFC fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov was presented with a custom UFC belt themed cake by Burak himself

Since the opening of this resto, many influencers, celebrities, royals and public figures have dined at CZN Burak

Recognise this celeb? Yep, that’s DJ Snake at CZN Burak.

 

A post shared by Burak Özdemir (@cznburak)

Body builder, Larry Wheels was with friends at the resto, having a taste off the meat skewer

 

A post shared by Burak Özdemir (@cznburak)

Even during Christiano Ronaldo’s trip to Dubai, he made sure to go visit CZN Burak

 

A post shared by Burak Özdemir (@cznburak)

Egyptian singer, Mohamed Ramadan also visited the resto and was personally cooked for by Burak

 

A post shared by Burak Özdemir (@cznburak)

We can’t forget one of the first visitors of resto, HH Sheikh Fazza

HH Sheikh Fazza was greeted by Burak on the day of the opening.

 

A post shared by Burak Özdemir (@cznburak)

