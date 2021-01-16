Community
Khabib And Dana White Commemorate The Late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov At UAE Warriors 15 In Abu Dhabi
The news of Khabib retiring was a shock of everyone watching the fight on the night of October, 25 2020. “Today, I want to say this is my last fight. No way am I coming here without my father,” Khabib said.
The MMA champion took the decision as a promise to his mother to not fight without his father who passed away in June, 2020. Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, was his coach.
Dana White, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship joins Khabib at the UAE Warriors 15, that commemorates the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov
It’s a big honour to be here in Abu Dhabi. Now Abu Dhabi has become the capital city of MMA.
Khabib said at the event.
Will Dana White have luck in convincing Khabib to return to UFC?
White shared a video on Twitter of them both going into a private conference room to discuss the matter, captioning the video “Here we go…”