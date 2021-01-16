Khabib And Dana White Commemorate The Late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov At UAE Warriors 15 In Abu Dhabi

The news of Khabib retiring was a shock of everyone watching the fight on the night of October, 25 2020. “Today, I want to say this is my last fight. No way am I coming here without my father,” Khabib said.

The MMA champion took the decision as a promise to his mother to not fight without his father who passed away in June, 2020. Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, was his coach.

Dana White, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship joins Khabib at the UAE Warriors 15, that commemorates the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov