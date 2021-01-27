د . إAEDSRر . س

Kris Fade Launches Fade Fit Tennis Academy For All Sport Lovers

When people think tennis, they either think  ‘cute outfits’ or Serena Williams. How about we change the narrative and have you as the main character? Kris Fade recently announced the launch of a new programme for all you sport lovers, here in Dubai!

Whether you’re a fan of the sport or Virgin Radio’s very own Kris Fade, you’re going to absolutely LOVE the Fade Fit Tennis Academy

 

All about the Fade Fit Tennis Academy

The director of the Fade Fit Tennis Academy is coach Stephen Melia, who is a former professional tennis player with 15 years of experience under his belt, and he’s Kris’ personal coach too.

The FFTA is located in the Kempinski at the Mall of the Emirates and registrations are now OPEN! Anyone from any age and skill set can sign up for a personal or group training and score some fitness points.

Interested? You can click here to register and find the pricing!

