UAE Bakery Wins Award For Their “Take Bread for Free If You Can’t Pay” Initiative

A heartwarming initiative by a UAE bakery has recently earned them an award. Their program, “If you can’t afford to pay. Break, take it for free,” ensures that no one goes hungry. This bakery is none other than Kubza Baker!

Awqaf Dubai awarded the Dubai Endowment sign to Kubza bakery

They recognised the bakery’s role in allocating an innovative endowment with their “If you can’t afford to pay. Break, take it for free” initiative. This kind act takes place across all of Kubza’s branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah. Also, they launched this initiative to support families in need and workers who cannot afford to purchase bread. It is based on allocating a percentage of sales to provide fresh and free bread. Additionally, it gives the bakery’s customers a chance to participate in supporting the initiative by purchasing bread and distributing it for free.

People know Kubza for its kind initiative, fresh bread, manakish and so much more

So, if you’re looking for a way to give back to the community, the Kubza’s initiative might just be the one for you!

