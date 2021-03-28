MBZ Praises Police Officer For Helping Stranded Driver

A story came to light and got major praise from MBZ, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Sergeant Ahmed Hassan Al Hammadi was praised for his help towards a stranded Sudanese man, Zain Al Abidin on the highway.

Zain Al Abidin’s car broke down on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed last week. Sergeant Ahmed parked his patrol car behind his and proceeded to help and even covered the costs of the tow truck. Al Abidin called into a Sharjah radio station to thank the officer.

This act of kindness got the attention of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan