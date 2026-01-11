Mo Vlogs Just Challenged Will Smith For A Chance To Make A Movie With Him!

Dubai-based YouTube sensation, Mo Vlogs took on a super fun challenge with none other than the Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith. The goal? To hit 1 MILLION likes on a video for the chance to make a movie with the legend. No big deal, right?

Spoiler alert: Fans smashed it!

Let’s bring it from the top

Mo Vlogs posted a video with Will Smith, telling him that if the video hit 1 million likes, he would get to make an appearance in his next movie.

Honestly, even Mo was probably low-key shocked at how fast the fans came through. TikTok absolutely lost its mind, and in record time, the video hit 2.1 MILLION likes… and it’s still counting!

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

But wait, it gets even more heartwarming!

The two didn’t just click through likes; they straight-up became besties! Will Smith was vibing so hard with Mo that he not only liked the video but also hopped onto his Instagram and accepted his collab request.

Now comes the big question. Will Mo Vlogs be starring in a blockbuster movie with Will Smith?

Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised. The internet’s collective reaction to this challenge proves that Mo’s fans are ready to see him on the big screen, and who knows? Maybe Will Smith will make some magic happen.

So, Will, we’re just waiting for the word: Where should Mo Vlogs sign?

ALSO READ: How A 64-Year-Old Went From A Kitchen DJ To A Global Phenomena!

The Lovin Dubai Show: Early School Fridays, AI Cameras, AED 7K Chicken & Rym Saidi’s Story