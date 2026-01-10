How A 64-Year-Old Went From A Kitchen DJ To A Global Phenomena!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Talk about the craziest resume ever.
It started with pan lids on a kitchen counter. No stage, no decks, no plan. Just an infectiously gooood energy and a woman who genuinely wanted to make people feel a little less alone.
Oh, and DJ gigs lined up across Dubai to Miami. Phew!
It becomes even cooler when you know that she didn’t even touch a real DJ deck until her 60s.
During lockdown, she was teaching mental health to teenagers who were stuck at home and struggling. To motivate them, she started posting fun, uplifting videos including dance clips, challenges, and anything that would get them out of bed and smiling. One video led to another, and suddenly her students’ challenge to hit 10,000 followers started making headlines.
Aaand her videos DJ’ing in the kitchen to classic house tracks with two pan lids went viral. She found a niche even when she wasn’t looking for one.
Truly never old to find your passion that’ll make you go TikTok viral.
After being offered real DJ lessons, she bought her own decks, practised relentlessly, and now
Officially a DJ in her 60s!
Now a full-time creator and DJ, Crazy Auntie is bringing her feel-good house sets to Dubai this weekend. Crazy Auntie will be live at Barasti this Saturday, and yes, it’s going to be a wholesomeee vibe.
