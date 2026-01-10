How A 64-Year-Old Went From A Kitchen DJ To A Global Phenomena!

Talk about the craziest resume ever.

It started with pan lids on a kitchen counter. No stage, no decks, no plan. Just an infectiously gooood energy and a woman who genuinely wanted to make people feel a little less alone.

Fast forward a few years and that same woman, now known globally as Crazy Auntie, has over 4.3M followers, 78M+ likes on TikTok, celebrity fans like Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, Courtney Cox and Slash

Oh, and DJ gigs lined up across Dubai to Miami. Phew!

It becomes even cooler when you know that she didn’t even touch a real DJ deck until her 60s.

The DJ moment happened by chance

During lockdown, she was teaching mental health to teenagers who were stuck at home and struggling. To motivate them, she started posting fun, uplifting videos including dance clips, challenges, and anything that would get them out of bed and smiling. One video led to another, and suddenly her students’ challenge to hit 10,000 followers started making headlines.

Aaand her videos DJ’ing in the kitchen to classic house tracks with two pan lids went viral. She found a niche even when she wasn’t looking for one.

Truly never old to find your passion that’ll make you go TikTok viral.

After being offered real DJ lessons, she bought her own decks, practised relentlessly, and now

Officially a DJ in her 60s!

On the Lovin’ Dubai show, she spoke about confidence coming with age and trying out new things ALWAYS because “What’s the worst that could happen?”

Now a full-time creator and DJ, Crazy Auntie is bringing her feel-good house sets to Dubai this weekend. Crazy Auntie will be live at Barasti this Saturday, and yes, it’s going to be a wholesomeee vibe.

