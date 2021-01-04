On This Day In 2010 The Iconic Burj Khalifa Opened It's Doors For The First Time

The tallest building in the world is being celebrated for it’s 11th anniversary. The iconic Dubai tower opened it’s doors January 4, 2010 and today is one of the most visited touristic destinations in the city.

In honour of this beautiful building, we went on the hunt for some of the best photographs of the Burj Khalifa

The 823 meter long tower took 1,325 to be built, which is approximately 3 years and 6 months!