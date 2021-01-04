د . إAEDSRر . س

On This Day In 2010 The Iconic Burj Khalifa Opened It's Doors For The First Time

The tallest building in the world is being celebrated for it’s 11th anniversary. The iconic Dubai tower opened it’s doors January 4, 2010 and today is one of the most visited touristic destinations in the city.

In honour of this beautiful building, we went on the hunt for some of the best photographs of the Burj Khalifa

The 823 meter long tower took 1,325 to be built, which is approximately 3 years and 6 months!

7. Brightening up the city’s night sky

 

A post shared by Manvee (@mavswanderlust)

6. Standing ever so tall

 

A post shared by Burj Khalifa (@burjkhalifa)

5. Celebrating every New Year with us

4. Two icons side by side

 

A post shared by Meis.B ♡ 📷 (@meissense)

3. The reflection makes it that much more stunning

2. When the Burj Khalifa is just THAT tall

1. It reflects the sun so perfectly

 

A post shared by Mihir (@capturedblinks)

