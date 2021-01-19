OPINION: Why Dubai Residents Should Adopt And Foster Pets

Why adopt and foster? Yep, we’re jumping right into it! The main reason folks go to pet stores, is to find a pet that connects with them. Whether that’s a husky, a french bulldog or an unknown breed that got rescued off the streets. Some people have taken it upon themselves to rescue these amazing animals. They’ve made it their job to bring these animals back to health and placed in welcoming homes. Your home could be the saving grace to those special furry bundles of joy. Here’s why you should adopt or foster a furry friend

Adopting helps out the community As you know, some people give pets as gifts and that usually ends up with the pet being abandoned. The number of cats on the streets of Dubai and other Emirates are super high, some are breeds you wouldn’t ever expect to find. Mia Esat is the founder of Itty Bitty Kitty Tails which is an International Welfare Program for strays and dumped felines. The process of rescuing the cats, as Mia explains, after the cats are examined at the vets, is finding the right home for them. No easy feat and that’s where fostering comes into play. Itty Bitty Tails runs a credible fostering programme to ensure the house they temporarily stay at, is a responsible one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Itty Bitty Kitty Tails (@ittybittytails)

Fostering allows them a second chance If adopting is out the question, consider fostering. It allows you the company of a snuggle buddy without the long-term commitment. It’s a super important role in the rescuing journey. Petooti Cats also rescues furry felines and finds the safest foster and permanent homes for them. Fostering allows organisations like Petooti, time to find the perfect home for the cats. You can get your feline themed face mask at Petooti’s next event on January, 29 at Arte Market or online. The proceeds are divided to help the cats in need and the seamstresses who craft those GORG masks!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petooti Cat Community 🐈🐾 (@petooti_cats)

Adopting = rescuing an animal While stray pups aren’t as common on the streets of Dubai, they still need loving homes too. Animals and Us is a shelter for stray and abandoned dogs in Fujairah. Their mission is to re-home as many of their canines as possible because adopting is basically rescuing them from remaining in the shelter their whole life. The Big Adopt host events throughout the year to support and bring rescue organisations together. If you’re interested in giving these fur babies a second chance at life in a safe home, consider fostering and adopting from these dedicated organisations!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheBigAdopt (@thebigadopt)

Listen To The Lovin Daily: Officially Opening! The First Dubai Pavilion At Expo2020 Opens This Friday