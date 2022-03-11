WATCH: FlyDubai Passengers Sing ‘Baby Shark’ To Calm Crying Child

Parenting is quite a hard job – especially when it comes to calming down your crying toddler

Recently, passengers aboard a FlyDubai plane had a crying child to deal with. Instead of the run-of-the-mill reaction of silently complaining, the good-natured peeps combined their efforts to calm down the little munchkin.

Baby Shark to the RESCUE!

In what can possibly be the most ADORBS in-flight video, passengers are seen clapping and singing the viral song ‘Baby Shark’ for the crying toddler. The video was shared by Parikshit Balochi (@parikshitbalochi), and its caption rightfully claims that everyone on that plane passed the vibe check.

Baby Shark is the undefeated modern-day anthem for children – it’s received over 10 BILLION views on Youtube

And of course, it’s obvious that most views are from parents who put on the song to calm down their crying babies. Anyway, you’re lying if you don’t agree that this video is the cutest thing you’ve seen all day.

