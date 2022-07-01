د . إAEDSRر . س

Petrol Hike: Uber Raises Fares In The UAE

Uber Technologies sent out an email to its users stating that there would now be an increase in ride prices in the UAE.

The company announced an increase of up to 11% and included a new set of prices which were implemented from June 24.

Fuel prices in the UAE have surged 56% this year

Uber’s new hike is the second this year, with the first hike being from AED 2.57 to AED 2.64 per kilometre in March.

As of this month, residents are expected to pay AED 2.85 per kilometre.

The decision was made due to the UAE’s surge in petrol prices – which is the highest among all GCC countries. This is because the country adjusts its fuel prices as per the global market. However, prices are still lower than the global average, which is $1.47 (AED 5.40) per litre.

For reference- the fuel prices for this month start from AED 4.44.

Prices raised for Uber drivers

Uber has reasoned that the prices for the rides have been increased keeping in mind drivers’ wages. It is intended to help them have sustainable earnings amid rising prices in the country.

Surges for Uber Green rides

Some residents have highlighted Uber’s price increase for Uber Green- a zero-emission option that provides fully electric vehicles, deeming it unnecessary and counterproductive to the push for sustainability.

“I agree 100% that the drivers deserve sustainable earnings so shouldn’t you be subsidising EV over petrol.”

