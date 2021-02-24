READ: The Published Works By 4 Talented Dubai International Academy Students

They say enjoy the years of high-school because they will pass by in a blink of an eye. Now, even while that statement is somewhat true, some students decided to live in the moment, put pen to paper and published some of the most creative works to ever hit the shelves, or Amazon.

Four students from Dubai International Academy were highlighted in the first episode of a virtual series called Writers Worth A Thousand Conversations to talk about their journey in writing up their masterpieces.

Siddhant, Meher, Poojal and Aarush dove into their inspirations and challenges when it came to creating their now published written works