READ: The Published Works By 4 Talented Dubai International Academy Students
They say enjoy the years of high-school because they will pass by in a blink of an eye. Now, even while that statement is somewhat true, some students decided to live in the moment, put pen to paper and published some of the most creative works to ever hit the shelves, or Amazon.
Four students from Dubai International Academy were highlighted in the first episode of a virtual series called Writers Worth A Thousand Conversations to talk about their journey in writing up their masterpieces.
Siddhant, Meher, Poojal and Aarush dove into their inspirations and challenges when it came to creating their now published written works
Age truly is just a number because these DIA students range from year 11 to 13 and already have their creative foot in the door, publishing some fiction, non-fiction stories and poetry
This is just episode one of Writers Worth A Thousand Conversations but it’s definitely worth looking at.
Kicking it off with Poojal, the year 12 writer published Shine A Light that talks about mental health; specifically Anorexia Nervosa, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), and Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID)
Siddhant who is in year 11, published The Hidden Sacrifice which is a blend between fiction and non-fiction and is all about cryptography and revealing some hidden messaged
Meher is currently in year 13 and she published Six-Teen, which is a collection of poems she created from the age of 6 until 16!
Aarush, a year 11 writer, published Poetic Anatomy, a collection of poems that revolve around various parts of the human body
