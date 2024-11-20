REVIEW: This Rooftop Brunch Brings The Vibes And Epic After-Party At Palm West Beach

The brunch scene in Dubai? Yeah, it’s pretty intense. Every weekend, there’s a new spot popping up, promising to blow your mind with gourmet food and free-flowing drinks…

But… this one’s SPECIAL. And how you may ask… Well, Above Eleven’s new Yunza Eleven brunch is not just another one in the mix—this one’s packing some serious punch.

The vibes? Pure ENERGY!

Walking into Above Eleven’s Yunza Eleven brunch, you’re immediately greeted by a llama statue named Gloria—yup, they’ve even named the decor. The fiesta kicks off with a dramatic curtain reveal that screams, “you’re in for a good time!”

And let’s talk about the entertainment lineup: a percussionist, flutist, drummer, and DJ Lu keeping the beats going all afternoon. The staff? Super friendly and ready to keep those drinks flowing. It’s high-energy from the second you step in, and trust us, the vibes are unmatched.

What’s on the menu?

If you’re into food that’s as fun as the vibe, then you’re in for a treat. The starters came out swinging with flavor-packed bites that set the tone, and the portions? Generous enough to keep you satisfied without holding back. The dessert was an experience in itself—a chocolate tree inspired by a Peruvian tradition. Chef even came out to explain the story behind it, adding a sweet personal touch.

ANNDDD let’s talk about the drinks—there’s a whole selection of house beverages, with the Pisco Punch stealing the show. Expect hourly shots and a wild Pisco Sour race at your table. Moreover, live food stations are scattered throughout, dishing up sushi, ceviche, and more of that Peruvian-Japanese goodness.

Here’s why you’ll love it…

Alright, this isn’t your typical “brunch and bounce.” With the DJ dropping beats and a live drummer setting the tone, the energy was SERIOUSLY contagious. The staff got everyone moving, even snapping polaroids to capture the fun. Once brunch wrapped up, the party continued outside on the terrace, complete with an open bar, stunning views of the Marina, and a saxophonist serenading the crowd. As the sun set, people danced and sipped on Pisco-infused cocktails, making it a perfect afternoon. You even get a chance to make your own piscos at the terrace with the Above 11 team that perfectly curate a mini masterclass for all to enjoy!

So, if you’re tired of the same old brunch routine, Yunza Eleven at Above Eleven might just be your new favorite hangout. The views, the beats, and the unbeatable vibes—trust us, you’ll be coming back for MOOOREE!

The important fun deets:

Time: Brunch, 1 PM to 4 PM, Afterparty, 4:30 PM to 6 PM

Date: Every Saturday from November 9th

Price:

Brunch: Soft Package, AED 295, House Package, AED 395 (includes beer, wine, spirits, and cocktails), Sparkling Package, AED 495 (includes house drinks and prosecco)

After-Party: For brunch attendees, AED 150, for external guests, AED 199



Location here