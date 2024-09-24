A Dubai-Based Egyptian Blogger Shares Her Uplifting Journey Following Battle With Cancer

That’s exactly what happened to Shayma Sabry, a Dubai-based Egyptian influencer. She recently opened up about her journey on Instagram, and the outpouring of love and support from the community has been nothing short of heartwarming.

“Never in my entire life did I imagine that I’d be okay with being bald”

Shayma, once terrified of needles, is now facing her third round of chemo. Her cancer journey has been tough—losing her hair and dealing with brutal side effects. But through it all, she’s found a strength she never knew she had.

The diagnosis hit her hard, especially since it came on her 30th birthday—a day she’d been excitedly counting down to. In a moment, everything changed. Her plans, her priorities, her entire outlook. But instead of sinking into despair, she chose to see it as a wake-up call—a reminder to appreciate her health and the many blessings in her life.

Shayma, a healthy non-smoker, struggled to accept that this was happening to her…

Throughout this battle, Shayma is discovering a new side of herself. She’s determined not to let cancer define her, but to let it shape her into the strongest, bravest version of herself. She finds strength in her faith, reminding herself, “Allah doesn’t burden a soul beyond what it can bear.”

Her story is one of resilience, love, and finding hope even in the hardest moments. Everyone has been showering her with positivity and support From Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen, Moroccan singer Basma Boussel, Egyptian influencers Asallah Kamel and Mais Vault and more. Her story is reaching hearts across the world… and we love to see it!

