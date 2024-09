Emaar Is Building A New Dubai Tower To Rival The Burj Khalifa

Hmm… Can you feel the rivalry heating up? Things are about to get spicy!

Yup, Dubai is competing with itself.

A new tower is making its way to Dubai…

According to Arabian Business, Emaar’s gearing up to build a huge tower that could rival the Burj Khalifa and become the world’s second tallest, beating projects like Burj Azizi. Burj Azizi is 725 meters tall, and the Burj Khalifa stands at 828 meters. As for the new tower? We’ve got tons of questions and barely any answers… so far.

For context, Emaar is also behind the Burj Khalifa, the current tallest tower… CRAZY!