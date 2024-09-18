Emaar Is Building A New Dubai Tower To Rival The Burj Khalifa

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Hmm… Can you feel the rivalry heating up? Things are about to get spicy!
Yup, Dubai is competing with itself.
We don’t know yet, and the location is still a secret too. But there are four pretty wild design ideas in the mix—a glass tube, a rocket shape, and even some gothic spires. It might end up at Dubai Creek or maybe right next to the Burj Khalifa. One thing’s for sure: this super-tower will be all about luxury with offices, hotels, and leisure spots, plus it’ll have some seriously cool AI tech! Dubai is definitely the Emirate that never stops the hustle.
