Emaar Is Building A New Dubai Tower To Rival The Burj Khalifa

We don’t know yet, and the location is still a secret too. But there are four pretty wild design ideas in the mix—a glass tube, a rocket shape, and even some gothic spires. It might end up at Dubai Creek or maybe right next to the Burj Khalifa. One thing’s for sure: this super-tower will be all about luxury with offices, hotels, and leisure spots, plus it’ll have some seriously cool AI tech! Dubai is definitely the Emirate that never stops the hustle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Watch The Lovin Dubai show: Dubai To Start Building First Air Taxi Station This Year

READ NEXT: This Is How Much One Perfume Costs From Sheikha Mahra’s Divorce Collection

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!