News

Emaar Is Building A New Dubai Tower To Rival The Burj Khalifa

Avatar
By

Hmm… Can you feel the rivalry heating up? Things are about to get spicy!

Yup, Dubai is competing with itself.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

A new tower is making its way to Dubai…

According to Arabian Business, Emaar’s gearing up to build a huge tower that could rival the Burj Khalifa and become the world’s second tallest, beating projects like Burj Azizi. Burj Azizi is 725 meters tall, and the Burj Khalifa stands at 828 meters. As for the new tower? We’ve got tons of questions and barely any answers… so far.
For context, Emaar is also behind the Burj Khalifa, the current tallest tower… CRAZY!

So, how tall would the new tower be?

We don’t know yet, and the location is still a secret too. But there are four pretty wild design ideas in the mix—a glass tube, a rocket shape, and even some gothic spires. It might end up at Dubai Creek or maybe right next to the Burj Khalifa. One thing’s for sure: this super-tower will be all about luxury with offices, hotels, and leisure spots, plus it’ll have some seriously cool AI tech! Dubai is definitely the Emirate that never stops the hustle.

Recommended

Emaar Is Building A New Dubai Tower To Rival The Burj KhalifaEmaar Is Building A New Dubai Tower To Rival The Burj KhalifaThis Is How Much One Perfume Costs From Sheikha Mahra’s Divorce CollectionThis Is How Much One Perfume Costs From Sheikha Mahra’s Divorce CollectionThe UAE Arrests Filipino Accused Of Sexually Exploiting Over 100 Children In PhilippinesThe UAE Arrests Filipino Accused Of Sexually Exploiting Over 100 Children In Philippines

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Watch The Lovin Dubai show: Dubai To Start Building First Air Taxi Station This Year

READ NEXT: This Is How Much One Perfume Costs From Sheikha Mahra’s Divorce Collection

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!

Post Views: 654
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service