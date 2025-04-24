Milano By Danube Shows Off Its Sleekest Home Tech At The Canton Fair In China

They’re showing the world how the UAE does innovation and home vibes RIGHT!

Milano by Danube just pulled up to the 137th Canton Fair in China—and they didn’t come to play. The home and bath pros are showing off their slickest water heaters, proving once again they’ve got the heat when it comes to smart, stylish living.

Swing by their booth… catch ’em till April 27!

Bold, innovative, and 100% built for global domination

The Canton Fair isn’t just your average trade show—it’s the Olympics of international business. And guess who’s showing up with serious style? Milano by Danube. By showcasing its sleek water heaters, Milano is out here repping the UAE loud and proud in Guangzhou till April 27.

Why Canton? Because the whole world’s watching

Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group, put it best: “Where else can you meet buyers from 220+ countries in one place?” This fair isn’t just about showing off shiny new products—it’s a golden ticket to go global. For Milano, it’s the ultimate platform to get noticed in key markets like Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. And with their Dubai-China logistics game on point, buyers can mix and match shipments like a home improvement buffet.

Sure, they’re highlighting their best-selling water heaters (FYI: $95 million sold in 2024—no biggie), but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Milano is also rolling out the full works—sanitaryware, electricals, hardware, you name it. Basically, if your home needs it, Milano probably already thought of it and made it better.

IT’S A VIBE!

Sahil Sajan, Director of Milano, summed it up: “We’re not just selling stuff—we’re building relationships.” And with thousands of exhibitors around, standing out means bringing your A-game. Milano isn’t just keeping up with trends, they’re starting them. Whether it’s a game-changing water heater or a clever new hardware solution, they’re here to connect, collaborate, and casually take over the world one joint venture at a time.

Milano = the one-stop shop your home deserves

As Phase 2 of the Canton Fair focuses on all things bathroom, building, and beyond, Milano’s presence proves they’re not just here for the clout—they’re here to help homes everywhere level up. With UAE-China trade ties stronger than ever, Milano is leading the charge on what a future-forward, globally loved brand looks like.

So if you’re at the fair, swing by their booth. If not? Don’t worry—you’ll probably see Milano in your next home reno project anyway.