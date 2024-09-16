This Is How Much One Perfume Costs From Sheikha Mahra’s Divorce Collection

The price tag is finally out…

Sheikha Mahra’s Divorce Collection is here, and the big reveal has answered the question everyone’s been asking—how much does it cost?

After teasing her 1 million followers last week with hints of her new venture, the website for Sheikha Mahra’s luxury brand, Mahra M1, has officially gone live. Described by the Dubai princess herself as the “quintessence of luxury,” it’s clear that Mahra M1 is all about elegance and a fresh start.

The Divorce collection is all about 3 products… (so far)

The Divorce Collection currently features three stunning products. First up, the star of the collection: the Divorce Perfume, priced at AED 1,000. Sheikha Mahra says it “embodies confidence and new beginnings”—perfect for those who appreciate the blend of sophistication and change.

She also launched a Divorce Hair & Body Spray for AED 604 and a Divorce Powder at AED 716, both designed to keep you feeling fresh and glowing.

These are GIVING!

With these luxe items, Sheikha Mahra proves she knows exactly what EVERYONE needs—confidence, elegance, and a whole lot of glow.

