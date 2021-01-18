Sheikh Hamdan Announced The Top Performing Government Entities In Customer And Employee Happiness

Sheikh Hamdan took to Twitter to share the results. The customer happiness index average is 84% while the employee happiness index average is 89% for government of Dubai.

As promised in September 2019, the results of Dubai Gov’t Customer & Employee Happiness Index are released every year on January 18.This year’s results are promising, despite global Covid-19 challenges. Average customer happiness reached 84% & average employee happiness reached 89%

The top 3 in customer happiness are Dubai Police, RTA and DHA

Sheikh Hamdan also congratulated the top 3 government entities in the two categories. Ranking number 1 in customer happiness (91.6%) and second in employee happiness (96.68%) is Dubai Police. Following that in customer happiness is Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) with 90.1% and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the third spot with 88.5%

Dubai Statistics Center came in first with 94.44% for employee happiness. Dubai Police took the second spot and Dubai Public Prosectution secured third place with 95.86%