Team Angel Wolf Reveal The Definition Of Their Ethos Inclusive Impactivity

People of Determination are more than encouraged in Dubai to partake in events and occasions like Dubai Run and Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Being part of something big feels extremely rewarding and that’s why Team Angel Wolf are getting a shoutout for coming up with a campaign concept for inclusivity of all people.

Team Angel Wolf created the tag line Inclusive Impactivity and here’s what it means

 

Inclusive Impactivity is the inclusion of everyone in an activity for a positive impact. They do a better job at explaining but how are they doing that in their day to day life, you ask? Well… the Team Angel Wolf family consists of husband and wife, Nick and Delphine and son and daughter, Rio (17 yars old) and Tia (14 years old).

Throughout their various sporting challenges, the family always include son Rio, who is a Person of Determination

 

Team Angel Wolf have completed DFC, ClimbWithRio, and many triathlons, following the Inclusive Impactivity ethos

 

