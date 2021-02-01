The Formula 1 Community Are Shocked To Hear Another F1 Driver Contracted COVID-19

It could be a coincidence or bad juju that Formula 1 drivers easily contract COVID-19 while out and about. Three were in Dubai for training when they tested positive. Pierre Gasly is the sixth F1 driver to contract COVID-19 and the racing community is shocked

After quickly sharing the news, Gasly fans wished him a speedy recovery but also noticed something strange… F1 drivers seem susceptible to catching the virus

F1 drivers in Dubai have a Covid-19 infection rate of 100%.

Not a bad stat. — Sanmibor #AH19 (@sanmibor) January 31, 2021

The community members seem to believe the drivers are prioritising the races versus their health

There’s suddenly a lot of drivers testing positive for covid. I’m postulating they are taking a calculated risk with their health now vs having to miss races during the season. — Waggatron (@Waggatron) January 31, 2021

In total, 6 F1 drivers tested positive, 3 while in Dubai Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Lewis Hamilton have been infected in the past year, which resulted in them missing the races. During winter break however, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc tested positive and now Gasly.

Pierre Gasly became the sixth F1 driver to contract COVID-19, while on a Dubai training camp. His movements, and those of his fellow drivers, have courted controversy – but also raises questions about F1 drivers’ susceptibility to the virus:https://t.co/GzoRlXGlE7 — Autosport (@autosport) February 1, 2021

People are wondering why are F1 drivers so easily susceptible to contract the virus This article suggests that it is because of the nature of race car drivers being an international sport. the drivers are required to pass through airports a lot more frequently than with domestic spots. It also suggests that during the off-seasons, the regular testing regimes are less thorough. The scrutiny around influencers and celebs flocking to Dubai when the pandemic is still ongoing, did not spare the F1 drivers, Norris and Gasly. Although Norris was in Dubai for training camp, he was reported having a holiday beforehand. Gasly was also spotted without a mask and not socially distancing in the past few weeks. He does have a home in Dubai so technically he is at home. The real reason why F1 drivers seem to be more susceptible to contacting COVID-19 remains a mystery and an opinion.

3 out of 3 dubai visitors have now tested positive for covid after not wearing masks, going out in public with people from outside their bubble and not keeping their distance from them. hope he’s gonna be better soon but damn. can’t say I’m surprised. — amber 🏁 says no to mazepin (@rookierussell) January 31, 2021