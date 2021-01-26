The Pop-Up Food Spots At One Central Are Homegrown Dubai Success Stories

When the food spots are also homegrown Dubai success stories, that just makes the experience even better, right?

Food isn’t just for survival, it’s for comfort, it’s for feel-good, it’s life. Sorry, fellow foodie here. When there’s a new IT dining place in Dubai that people are flocking to, you have to check it out, right?

The Government of Dubai Media Office’s Brand Dubai, is partnering with Once Central at The Dubai World Trade Centre to bring you the pop-up event all foodies will just drool over.

‘Proudly from Dubai’ is an initiative created in 2018, by Brand Dubai that highlights businesses that started in the city and became inspiring success stories. What’s amazing about this event is whatever cuisine you’re craving you’ll find. This will be a culinary journey from different countries but all with the same humble beginnings of launching in Dubai.

Find the delish food spots at the Outdoor Plaza beside the DWTC One Central building 5. Lucky for you, this event will also carry on for now until February 25. One month of diverse brill dishes. Set your reminders because this event is only open on weekdays from 8am – 8pm.

The event is part of our commitment to raise the visibility of local businesses and support their entrepreneurial journey and growth, especially amid the current environment.

Nehal Badri, Director of Brand Dubai, said.