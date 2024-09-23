The UAE Media Council Is Investigating The Bullying Of An 11-Year-Old Emirati Girl

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Bullying is a very unfortunate part of growing up and children often experience it at school. It can be extremely harmful to young children and may cause them to retrieve, isolate or begin bullying others. Schools in the UAE are always raising awareness of bullying and encourage students to speak up if it happens to them. However, bullying can occur outside of school as well.
The girl has been hospitalized as a result of the bullying and her parents are currently working with the UAE Media Council to investigate the incident.
تابع مجلس الإمارات للإعلام حادثة التنمر التي تعرضت لها الطفلة أثناء تصوير برنامج للأطفال يبث عبر إحدى المنصات.
ويؤكد أنه لن يسمح بعرض أي محتوى يخالف معايير المحتوى الإعلامي المنصوص عليها في قانون تنظيم الإعلام أو القوانين الخاصة بحماية الطفل في الدولة. pic.twitter.com/j1a3zPpA94
— مجلس الإمارات للإعلام (@uaemediacouncil) September 22, 2024
