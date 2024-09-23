The UAE Media Council Is Investigating The Bullying Of An 11-Year-Old Emirati Girl

Bullying is a very unfortunate part of growing up and children often experience it at school. It can be extremely harmful to young children and may cause them to retrieve, isolate or begin bullying others. Schools in the UAE are always raising awareness of bullying and encourage students to speak up if it happens to them. However, bullying can occur outside of school as well.

An Emirati child was being bullied over her appearance and mannerisms during the filming of a children’s TV show

The UAE Media Council released a statement affirming that it will not accept any violations of the media content standards mentioned in Regulation Law or child protection in the UAE

The girl has been hospitalized as a result of the bullying and her parents are currently working with the UAE Media Council to investigate the incident.