The Community Is Mourning The Loss Of Dubai-Based Chef Greg Malouf

The Dubai community woke up to the tragic news that Chef Greg Malouf passed away. Fans of his work left messages of condolences under his latest Instagram post.

Aged 64, Australian-Lebanese Chef Greg Malouf was dubbed “the godfather of modern Middle Eastern cuisine”

Greg had opened Clé in DIFC and Zahira in The H Dubai before they both shut down.

Tom Arnel, a fellow restauranteur in Dubai shared a heartfelt message about Chef Malouf

He wrote: “I’m shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of my great mate Greg Malouf. Growing up as a young chef in Melbourne in the early 000’s Greg was known as an industry pioneer and one of the best chefs in Australia. By chance in 2012, I spotted Greg in the mall of the emirates and regretted not saying hi to him. Curious as to why he was Dubai, I soon heard he was opening a restaurant. Then again by chance again, a friend put the ‘2 Aussie chefs’ in touch and Greg invited me to his house for dinner. A long boozy night of raucous laughter, food and footy talk ensued, and the legend himself became a great mate, a friendship I will cherish forever. Mate you were a true culinary icon and someone I truly looked up to, gone way too soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Arnel (@tomarnel)

READ NEXT: A Man’s First Video With The New iPhone 16 Was Of HH Sheikh Mohammed



Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!