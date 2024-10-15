There’s A Dubai-Based Gossip Girl Who’s Showing Up On Everyone’s FYP

Spotted on TikTok: A mysterious Dubai-based gossip queen making waves across the UAE’s TikTok scene, and no, this isn’t a scene from the iconic Upper East Side, but rather a thrilling UAE twist on the beloved TV drama!

@GossipGirlDubai, is an anonymous TikTok account that has been making waves and spilling the tea about UAE uni students and influencers

With her secret identity intact, she’s taking to TikTok to spill juicy secrets, gossip, and rumours that are already leaving people in the UAE wondering, “Could she be talking about me?”

Whether it’s subtle digs at high-profile influencers or cryptic hints about university drama, Gossip Girl Dubai has found the sweet spot of intrigue, curiosity, and entertainment

In true Gossip Girl fashion, this mysterious personality has kept her identity hidden, allowing the rumours to swirl even more wildly. Is she a university student herself, an influencer, or someone on the inside of Dubai’s glitzy social scene? Only time will tell, but until then, she’s content letting the drama unfold. With only 5 videos under her belt, she’s already amassed a staggering 759,000 views.

For now, the question on everyone’s lips is, “Who is Gossip Girl Dubai?” Whoever she is, she’s nailed the formula of creating suspense, leaving her audience on the edge of their seats with every new upload.

Stay tuned, Dubai. You know you love her. XOXO, Lovin Dubai.

