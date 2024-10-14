Miss Universe Bahrain 2024 Shares Her Exciting Journey From Host To Crown!

In a recent episode of The Lovin Dubai Show, Shereen Ahmed, the former host, made waves as the newly crowned Miss Universe Bahrain 2024. Known for her advocacy for single mothers and mental health awareness, Shereen sees her title as more than just a crown; it’s a platform to share an impactful message

Feeling “overwhelmed” with gratitude, Shereen reflects on her journey from media to pageantry. After months of mental preparation, she’s excited to represent Bahrain on the Miss Universe stage. She emphasizes that beauty pageants are shifting focus from superficial standards to meaningful advocacy.

As she gears up for the competition, Shereen draws inspiration from her childhood dreams of writing and journalism. She plans to champion single mothers through her initiative inspired by Hope UAE and highlights the importance of representation for the Arab community. Don’t miss her inspiring story watch the episode now!

Meet Shereen Ahmed: Miss Universe Bahrain 2024

