What To Do If You Come Across A Case Of Domestic Abuse

Content Warning: Themes of Abuse

Always remember that you are not alone. Help is just a call away.

A Dubai resident recently found herself in a difficult situation after hearing a prolonged altercation in a neighbouring apartment. The woman took to a Facebook group, explaining that the disturbance lasted from 1 AM to 3:30 AM.

She described the distressing sounds of “screaming, shouting, crying, and the breaking of things.” Unsure how to handle the situation, she sought advice from the online community. Many group members emphasized the importance of taking immediate action in such circumstances—most notably, contacting the police.

The Dubai Foundation for Women & Children (DFWAC) offers crucial advice for anyone experiencing or witnessing abuse. Here’s what you can do:

Develop a safety plan: This involves planning ahead for emergencies and ensuring your children know what to do in case of danger.

Seek counselling and support: Access professional help, such as psychotherapy, for you and your family to navigate the trauma.

Contact the authorities: If you're in immediate danger, call the police. Obtain a medical report if you experience physical abuse, and ensure you have your essentials—money, car keys, clothes, passports, and important documents for both you and your children.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing abuse, here are the key helplines to remember:

Call 999 to report crimes and emergencies anywhere in the UAE.

Your actions can make a difference. Don’t hesitate to reach out for help when needed.

