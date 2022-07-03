These Tweets Perfectly Sum Up Why You Need To Travel From The Dubai Airport Atleast Once In Your Life

Summer is here and the travel has begun!

In Dubai, your experience begins the minute you step into the airport.

Keep scrolling to see some tweets that perfectly sum up the travel experience.

Is it so bad to want good things?

I think Dubai Airport has spoilt us so much that flying from another airport seems disastrous #Dubai_غير — EMANcipation (@Ammouni) June 25, 2022

If you have a vision, anything is possible

Dubai Airport opened in 1960 and its capacity was 200 passengers per day.working hours at that time were from 7am to 1pm only

One of the Airport Managers job was to close the doors at 1:15 pm and take the keys with him home

In 2019 Dubai Airport 3rd busiest Airport in the World pic.twitter.com/Vw2FRvtJP4 — ABC (@farhanjamil1975) June 30, 2022

Innovation + comfort = Dubai Airports

Only in Dubai airport, no? — EmmeKai. (@EmmeKaai) June 28, 2022

Don’t you just love being an exception?

I generally hate airports, but I don’t hate the Dubai airport. I like spending time there. — Dr. Gaming Power 🕹 (@gpowerf) July 2, 2022

“Absolutely faultless”

Passed through Dubai and Bangkok airports in last 24 hours and guess what, the transfers off the plane were absolutely faultless, as they always are there. Maybe they could give UK airports some guidance? — Frank Gardner (@FrankRGardner) July 2, 2022

Been this way from the beginning!

Dubai Airport was always very well managed when we lived there in the 80s. https://t.co/ViMbGqAeAx — Charles R Gibson #SavetheNHS .#WaitingforLabour (@Thegiest) July 3, 2022

Need for Speed: Dubai Airports edition

At Dubai airport I had the best passport control / check-in / security experience ever, whole process took only few minutes. — Alexander Dragunov (@adrag239) June 24, 2022

Convenience is always a priority

Smartgates in Dubai Airport is pretty neat. Exit is really easy!! — Ratheesh Ravi (@ratheesh082) June 29, 2022

The fast & the glorious: Dubai Airports

#AIRPORT | Landed at Dubai Airport at 0115am. Took the transit train from Concourse A to B. Passed through passport control. Baggage already on the carousel. In the car all within 20mins! Bravo @DXB! Watch and learn, Heathrow! — James Martin (@JamesWorldToday) June 25, 2022

How many airports do you leave feeling well-fed and well-rested?