Here Are 6 Things You HAVE To Try Out This Weekend

Another week has come and gone… Making way for the weekend!

Here are 6 things for you to make this weekend a whole lot fun:

6. Spend your Sun time with Rotana Hotels and Resorts

It’s time to whip out the umbrellas, sunscreens, and ice-cold beverages because the sun is shining and a dip in the pool sounds swell right now. Guests at any Rotana hotel can enjoy 20% off the lowest room rate for the entire summer!

Where? ALL Rotana hotels and resorts in the UAE and all over the world

When? The offer began on June 1 and ends on September 4.

5. Show off your cars and Kanduras at the Kandura Rally

Motorheads UNITE! Here is your chance to blend your love for the Emirati culture and cars. The Kandura Rally will be a sight to witness as they drive through some famous spots of Dubai!

Where? Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis

When? Saturday, July 2

Time? 5 pm

4. Treat yourself to a facial at the Sisters Beauty Lounge

Want that fresh summer glow? Head down to Sisters Beauty Lounge for some refreshing facials and hair services. We love you, so you can also avail of 20% OFF on all facials and hair services for the month of July (EXCEPT during Eid). Just use the code LOVINDUBAI at check out!

Where? Any of their 8 branches

When? All through July!

3. Downward dog pose…but with puppies at The Petshop Megastore

Yoga just got a whole lot cuter! Combine fitness and cuteness at this adorable event where you can do yoga with puppies! Plus, all proceeds will go to The Stray dog Center’s vet bills.

Where? Dubai Investment Park 1

When? Saturday, July 2

Time? 9 am to 10 pm

2. Learn more about Web 3.0 with MetaDecrypt

Looking for a fun event to geek out about tech advancements? Check out this fun two-day Summit by Metadecrypt. VIPs get a desert safari too!

Where? Museum of the future

When? July 2 and 3

Time? 10 am to 7 pm

1. Louis Tomlinson is coming to Dubai!

You read that right! The ex-One Direction band member is coming to the Coca-Cola Arena in his first solo tour in Dubai. Any directioners? Find your way here!

Where? Coca Cola Arena

When? July 2

Time? 5pm

