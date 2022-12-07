This Digital Artist Turned The UAE Into A Winter Wonderland

Grab your hot cocoa and get cozy ’cause it’s finally winter! Now imagine the United Arab Emirates as a glorious winter wonderland.

Jyo John Mulloo, originally from India, lived in Dubai for over 16 years. Moreover, he pursued his passion for visualising ideas and crafting concepts. The Graphic Artist worked for regional brands such as Samsung, du, Masafi, Red Bull, Gucci, and more. His work received its fair share of recognition!

Just look at how beautiful Abu Dhabi is as a winter wonderland

Jyo John Mulloo created a glorious reel of Abu Dhabi covered in a blanket of angel white snow. This is all a part of his glorious project #LetItSnow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyo John Mulloor (@jyo_john_mulloor)

Just imagine bundling up by the fireplace and looking over Dubai covered in snow

With the cold weather inching in, everyone’s bound to be bundled up drinking hot cocoa in spirit of the festive season. Well, Jyo John Mulloo took it a step further and reimagined Dubai as a glorious winter wonderland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyo John Mulloor (@jyo_john_mulloor)

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: The Whole Of Dubai Celebrated Morocco’s Historic Victory Last Night

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE App Store & Play Store to get the latest trending stories to your phone.