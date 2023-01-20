Top 10 Best Hot Chocolate Spots In The UAE

With the weather getting colder, there’s nothing better than being bundled up with a nice cup of sweet hot chocolate. So, if you’re out and about looking for the top 10 places to grab a cup of hot cocoa, look no further!

How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list?

Finalists were selected from all across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah

Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating

The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across the UAE please do let us know!

The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered

10. If you’re out cruising, then head over to DRVN for a fabulous cup of hot chocolate

Picture this, you and the gang are sitting outdoors, the wind is blowing, and you’re all sipping on delish mugs of hot cocoa WITH marshmallows.

Where? DRVN Coffee, Marsana Beach, Hudaiyriyat Island – DRVN By Porsche, Bluewaters Island

Timings:

Abu Dhabi – Everyday at 7am-12am

Dubai – Sun – Thurs at 8am-12am – Fri & Sat at 8am – 1am

9. If you’ve got a craving for some chocolatey goodness, there’s no better place than Godiva

Get cozy with your buddies at any Godiva spot of your choice and enjoy a delish cup of sweet hot chocolate while chatting with your friends.

Locations in Abu Dhabi:

Al Ain Mall, Level 1, Unit F – 108 Othman Bin Affan St – Abu Dhabi Sunday – Thursday, 10am – 10pm Friday – Saturday, 10am – 12am

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Ground Floor, Unit RA 052, 6th St, Bawabet El Sharq – Abu Dhabi Sunday – Thursday, 9am – 11pm Friday – Saturday, 9am – 12am

Nations Tower, Unit F – 22 Corniche Rd – الخبيرة – Abu Dhabi Sunday – Thursday, 9am – 10am Friday – Saturday, 9am – 10am

Yas Mall, Ground Floor, Unit G-184 – Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street – Abu Dhabi Sunday – Thursday, 09am – 11am Friday – Saturday, 9am – 12am

Jazeerat Al Maryah – Abu Dhabi Global Market Square – Abu Dhabi Weekdays – 10am – 12am Weekend – 10am – 12am



Location in Dubai:

The Outlet Village, Unit CS031, Sheikh Zayed Rd Near Dubai Parks & Resorts – Dubai Monday – Thursday, 10am – 10pm Friday – Sunday, 10am – 11pm

City Walk, Unit 30, Block H, Intersection of Al Wasl Rd & – Al Safa St – Dubai Monday – Thursday, 10am – 11pm Friday – Sunday, 10am – 12am

69C3+Q9P – Dubai Festival City – Dubai Monday – Thursday, 09am – 11pm Friday – Sunday, 09am – 12am



Locations in Sharjah:

Zero 6 Mall, Ground Floor, University City Rd, Taryam Omran Taryam Sq Al Jurainah 3 – Sharjah Monday – Thursday, 10am – 11pm Friday – Sunday, 10am – 12am



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Godiva UAE (@godiva.ae)

8. Experience the taste of Italy with this lush hot chocolate from SAID DAL 1923

Get ready to travel to Italy with these rich, chocolatey flavours! SAID DAL 1923 will transport you to Rome with their flavoursome cups of hot cocoa.

Where?

SAID DAL 1923, City Walk Sunday – Wednesday at 9am-12am Thursday – Saturday at 9am-1am

SAID DAL 1923, Mall of The Emirates Everyday at 8am-12am



View this post on Instagram A post shared by S.A.I.D – UAE | Società Azionaria lndustria Dolciumi (@saiddal1923ae)

7. Travel to France with the lush chocolatey favours of Ladurée

Experience the look, feel, taste, and smells of a Parisian Tea room right here in the UAE. Ladurée is the spot to sip on hot chocolate with your friends and fam during the winter.

Check out all the deets and their locations here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ladurée UAE (@ladureeuae)

6. Buckle up for a unique hot cocoa at Morsel Chocolates

At this cafe is bringing you an experience with your drink. ‘Cause here, you get to watch the hand-made chocolate sticks MELT into your cup of hot chocolate. So grab your friends and head on over for a delish cup of cocoa!

Where? Morsel Chocolate, Khalidiyah St – Al Bateen

Time? Everyday 7am-11pm

Check out their menu here.

5. The sweetness of this hot chocolate will make you un poco loco at Cocoville!

Enjoy delish hand made hot cocoa while you bundle up and enjoy the winter weather.

Where? Cocoville, Nad Al Sheba 1st, Meydan

When? Everyday from 10am-10pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noor | Food & Lifestyle Blog • Reels Marketer (@noorulaiin)

4. Embrace top-tier chocolatey flavours in Angelina Cafe

At Angelina Cafe, they combine superior quality African cocoa beans with specialised artisanal knowledge to create the perfect cup of hot chocolate.

Where?

Angelina Paris Cafe – The Dubai Mall, Ground Level, Fashion Avenue Sun to Wed – 10am to 11pm Thu to Sat – 10am to 12am

Angelina Paris Cafe – Zero 6 Mall, Ground Level, Zero 6 Mall University City Road Everyday at 10am – 10pm



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Paris – UAE (@angelinaparisae)

3. Hit two birds with one stone as you visit Qasr al Hosn and enjoy a fab cup of hot cocoa at Mirzam Chocolate Makers

Enjoy different flavours of hot cocoa ranging from Rose, Cinnamon to Orange and Dark Chocolate.

Where?

Mirzam Chocolate Makers, Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi Everyday from 8am-11pm

Mirzam Chocolate Makers Factory & Store, Al Ghurair Warehouse complex – 4th St – Al Quoz 3 – Dubai Everyday from 8am-11pm



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirzam Chocolate (@mirzamchocolate)

2. Satisfy your cravings with a hot cup of chocolatey goodness at Molten Chocolate Cafe

Get ready to indulge in your favourite chocolatey treat without any guilt at Molten Chocolate Cafe.

Where? Molten Chocolate Cafe, Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah

When?

Saturday – Wednesday at 10am-11pm

Thursday – Friday at 10am-12am

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molten Chocolate Cafe Arabia (@moltenchocolatecafearabia)

And without further ado, the top spot to grab a cup of hot cocoa is….

1. If you’re craving a cup of cocoa, indulge in a delish drink at Stella’s Boutique Cafe

Picture a mug of chocolate heaven full of sweet marshmallows that just melt in your mouth… Well head over to Stellas Boutique Cafe to make that dream a reality.

Where? Stella’s Boutique Cafe, Sultan Bin Zayed The First St, Abu Dhabi

When? Everyday 8am – 10:30pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stellas Boutique Cafe (@stellas.ae)