Top 10 Best Hot Chocolate Spots In The UAE
With the weather getting colder, there’s nothing better than being bundled up with a nice cup of sweet hot chocolate. So, if you’re out and about looking for the top 10 places to grab a cup of hot cocoa, look no further!
- Finalists were selected from all across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah
- Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating
- The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across the UAE please do let us know!
- The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered
10. If you’re out cruising, then head over to DRVN for a fabulous cup of hot chocolate
Picture this, you and the gang are sitting outdoors, the wind is blowing, and you’re all sipping on delish mugs of hot cocoa WITH marshmallows.
Where? DRVN Coffee, Marsana Beach, Hudaiyriyat Island – DRVN By Porsche, Bluewaters Island
Timings:
- Abu Dhabi – Everyday at 7am-12am
- Dubai – Sun – Thurs at 8am-12am – Fri & Sat at 8am – 1am
9. If you’ve got a craving for some chocolatey goodness, there’s no better place than Godiva
Get cozy with your buddies at any Godiva spot of your choice and enjoy a delish cup of sweet hot chocolate while chatting with your friends.
Locations in Abu Dhabi:
- Al Ain Mall, Level 1, Unit F – 108 Othman Bin Affan St – Abu Dhabi
- Sunday – Thursday, 10am – 10pm
- Friday – Saturday, 10am – 12am
- Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Ground Floor, Unit RA 052, 6th St, Bawabet El Sharq – Abu Dhabi
- Sunday – Thursday, 9am – 11pm
- Friday – Saturday, 9am – 12am
- Nations Tower, Unit F – 22 Corniche Rd – الخبيرة – Abu Dhabi
- Sunday – Thursday, 9am – 10am
- Friday – Saturday, 9am – 10am
- Yas Mall, Ground Floor, Unit G-184 – Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street – Abu Dhabi
- Sunday – Thursday, 09am – 11am
- Friday – Saturday, 9am – 12am
- Jazeerat Al Maryah – Abu Dhabi Global Market Square – Abu Dhabi
- Weekdays – 10am – 12am
- Weekend – 10am – 12am
Location in Dubai:
- The Outlet Village, Unit CS031, Sheikh Zayed Rd Near Dubai Parks & Resorts – Dubai
- Monday – Thursday, 10am – 10pm
- Friday – Sunday, 10am – 11pm
- City Walk, Unit 30, Block H, Intersection of Al Wasl Rd & – Al Safa St – Dubai
- Monday – Thursday, 10am – 11pm
- Friday – Sunday, 10am – 12am
- 69C3+Q9P – Dubai Festival City – Dubai
- Monday – Thursday, 09am – 11pm
- Friday – Sunday, 09am – 12am
Locations in Sharjah:
- Zero 6 Mall, Ground Floor, University City Rd, Taryam Omran Taryam Sq Al Jurainah 3 – Sharjah
- Monday – Thursday, 10am – 11pm
- Friday – Sunday, 10am – 12am
View this post on Instagram
8. Experience the taste of Italy with this lush hot chocolate from SAID DAL 1923
Get ready to travel to Italy with these rich, chocolatey flavours! SAID DAL 1923 will transport you to Rome with their flavoursome cups of hot cocoa.
Where?
- SAID DAL 1923, City Walk
- Sunday – Wednesday at 9am-12am
- Thursday – Saturday at 9am-1am
- SAID DAL 1923, Mall of The Emirates
- Everyday at 8am-12am
View this post on Instagram
7. Travel to France with the lush chocolatey favours of Ladurée
Experience the look, feel, taste, and smells of a Parisian Tea room right here in the UAE. Ladurée is the spot to sip on hot chocolate with your friends and fam during the winter.
Check out all the deets and their locations here.
View this post on Instagram
6. Buckle up for a unique hot cocoa at Morsel Chocolates
At this cafe is bringing you an experience with your drink. ‘Cause here, you get to watch the hand-made chocolate sticks MELT into your cup of hot chocolate. So grab your friends and head on over for a delish cup of cocoa!
Where? Morsel Chocolate, Khalidiyah St – Al Bateen
Time? Everyday 7am-11pm
Check out their menu here.
5. The sweetness of this hot chocolate will make you un poco loco at Cocoville!
Enjoy delish hand made hot cocoa while you bundle up and enjoy the winter weather.
Where? Cocoville, Nad Al Sheba 1st, Meydan
When? Everyday from 10am-10pm
View this post on Instagram
4. Embrace top-tier chocolatey flavours in Angelina Cafe
At Angelina Cafe, they combine superior quality African cocoa beans with specialised artisanal knowledge to create the perfect cup of hot chocolate.
Where?
- Angelina Paris Cafe – The Dubai Mall, Ground Level, Fashion Avenue
- Sun to Wed – 10am to 11pm
- Thu to Sat – 10am to 12am
- Angelina Paris Cafe – Zero 6 Mall, Ground Level, Zero 6 Mall University City Road
- Everyday at 10am – 10pm
View this post on Instagram
3. Hit two birds with one stone as you visit Qasr al Hosn and enjoy a fab cup of hot cocoa at Mirzam Chocolate Makers
Enjoy different flavours of hot cocoa ranging from Rose, Cinnamon to Orange and Dark Chocolate.
Where?
- Mirzam Chocolate Makers, Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi
- Everyday from 8am-11pm
- Mirzam Chocolate Makers Factory & Store, Al Ghurair Warehouse complex – 4th St – Al Quoz 3 – Dubai
- Everyday from 8am-11pm
View this post on Instagram
2. Satisfy your cravings with a hot cup of chocolatey goodness at Molten Chocolate Cafe
Get ready to indulge in your favourite chocolatey treat without any guilt at Molten Chocolate Cafe.
Where? Molten Chocolate Cafe, Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah
When?
- Saturday – Wednesday at 10am-11pm
- Thursday – Friday at 10am-12am
View this post on Instagram
And without further ado, the top spot to grab a cup of hot cocoa is….
1. If you’re craving a cup of cocoa, indulge in a delish drink at Stella’s Boutique Cafe
Picture a mug of chocolate heaven full of sweet marshmallows that just melt in your mouth… Well head over to Stellas Boutique Cafe to make that dream a reality.
Where? Stella’s Boutique Cafe, Sultan Bin Zayed The First St, Abu Dhabi
When? Everyday 8am – 10:30pm
View this post on Instagram