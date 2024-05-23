Top 10 Dubai Cafés That Are Worth A Visit

In Dubai, cafés are like the stylish best friends who always have the perfect backdrop for your latte selfies. From sipping your favorite brew under the blazing sun to cozying up indoors during the rare winter chill, cafés here are the ultimate all-weather hangout spots. With their blend of chic vibes, entertainment, and Instagram-worthy aesthetics, these cafés are ALWAYS a good idea.

Here are the TOP 10 cafés to visit in the Emirate

10. Circle Café

It’s all about bringing simplicity, freshness, and deliciousness together across 14 locations, it’s the cozy spot where every meal feels like a warm hug. With flavors that’ll make you happy and an atmosphere that invites you to relax and linger, it’s the perfect escape from the everyday hustle.

Locations: Jumeirah Islands, Studio City, Dubai Media City, Kite Beach, and more

9. EL&N

Dubai’s EL&N is like stepping into a whimsical wonderland where every corner begs for a selfie! With its vibrant pink hues, lush floral decor, and neon mantras…it’s a social media paradise! And let’s not forget the food—beautifully plated dishes that taste as good as they look.

Location: DIFC

8. Cloud 10 Restaurant & Café

Cloud 10 Restaurant & Café is where they’re all about reaching for the stars—well, the clouds at least! Their cozy spot in JVC District 10 is the ultimate escape from the daily grind, where you can kick back, relax, and let your imagination soar. With locally sourced ingredients and a commitment to planet-friendly dining, they’re serving up good vibes and even better flavor!

Location: Cloud Hub Residences – Jumeirah Village Circle

7. Public Café

At Public Café, they’ve teamed up with Dimello for coffee magic you won’t find anywhere else! From Freddos to Frappes, they’ve got the blends to make you happy. And with free WiFi, you’re not just getting coffee – it’s your new favorite #workshifting spot in JLT.

Location: Tower DUBAI, One Lake Plaza – G5 – 06 Cluster T – Jumeirah Lake Towers

6. Joe’s Café

Located in the heart of Dubai Mall, Joe’s Café offers unparalleled views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain – talk about dining with a view! At Joe’s, they’re all about quality ingredients sourced from local farmers and producers, because GREAT food certainly starts with GREAT ingredients.

Location: Dubai Mall – Fashion Avenue First Floor

5. Caffeine and Culture Café

Caffeine and Culture Café isn’t your typical eatery. They’re a breakfast spot, lunch joint, bar, and coffee roastery all in one. Their food is made fresh daily from quality produce, and they’re passionate about serving up nourishing meals. This spot is basically the real deal – with an impressive 4.8/5 stars on Google, it’s clear they’re doing something right.

Location: Dubai Design District

4. TEN 11

This café isn’t your run-of-the-mill restaurant – they’re like the cool kid on the block, but with better coffee and fancier desserts! Their dishes are so fresh and unique, they’re practically trendsetters in the food world. It doesn’t stop there… they’re eco-warriors too! From their sustainable gear to their planet-friendly materials, they’re doing their part to save the world, one bite at a time.

Location: Dubai Mall

3. Stomping Grounds

Tucked in Dubai’s chic Jumeirah, Stomping Grounds Café offers a cozy vibe just steps from the waterfront. With top-notch coffee and a delectable menu, it’s a must-visit spot! Escape the hustle of Jumeirah Beach Road and unwind in this rustic yet trendy oasis. Whether you’re craving a hearty meal or the perfect cup of joe, Stomping Grounds Café has you covered!

Location: Jumeirah 1

2. Flat12 Café

Now this is definitely a unique one…Founded in 2016 by six Emirati brothers, Flat12 began as a car-loving community, organizing drives and meets. Their dream of a dedicated space came true with Flat12 Café, now a bustling hub in Port Rashid. This unique café blends specialty coffee with a passion for cars, embodying the spirit of community. With a stellar rating of 4.6 stars on Google, Flat12 Café is clearly winning hearts in the city.

Location: Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street – Dubai Maritime City

1. Saya Café

Instagrammable spot alert…Dubai’s desert oasis got a sweet upgrade with the birth of Saya brand! Their café is all about a Mediterranean adventure like no other. From mouthwatering a la carte dishes to the creamiest Moroccan hummus and custom desserts, they’re surely serving up passion and quality in every bite.

Location: Creek Harbour, City Walk, Al Wasl, Nakheel Mall, and Dubai Hills