Tributes Pour In For Dubai-Based Chef Who Passed Away In London After An Attack

The community is mourning the loss of Chef Mussie Imnetu. He was a talented head chef at The Brasserie in Dubai’s The Arts Club. A tragic accident occurred last week at the Notting Hill Carnival, resulting in his untimely death.

Chef Mussie was found unconscious with a severe head injury in Queensway, near the Notting Hill Carnival on Monday

He was rushed to the hospital but he sadly didn’t make it and he was reported dead on Friday evening

Detective Brian Howie said his “family, friends and colleagues in London, Dubai, Sweden and Eritrea are inconsolable after receiving the worst news imaginable,” according to the BBC. This was not the only accident to occur during the carnival.

A separate attack claimed the life of 32-year-old mother, Cher Maximen, who was stabbed and also passed away. Metropolitan Police Commander Charmain Brenyah said the deaths had been “devastating for both families” and they were both now being treated by the force as murder investigations.

It was revealed earlier this week that 8 people were stabbed and hundreds were arrested at the Notting Hill Carnival . London’s Metropolitan Police have charged two people suspected of carrying out each assault

The carnival organisers released a statement following the tragic deaths

