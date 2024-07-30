VIDEO: A Shark Gave Birth At The Dubai Aquarium

The Dubai Aquarium is home to many different aquatic creatures that you can see through the glass at the heart of Dubai Mall. They’re mostly known for having sharks! They’ve got Sand Tiger Sharks, Reef Sharks, Leopard Sharks, and Tawny Nurse Sharks. They’re some of the most mesmerizing creatures you’ll come across at the aquarium.

Dubai Mall shoppers who were passing by the gigantic fish tank saw the miracle of life through the glass yesterday!

A mama shark was seen giving birth at the Dubai Aquarium

The new addition has sparked waves of excitement among visitors, staff and a million people online, becoming an instant star. The little one was born and began dropping to the bottom of the tank. People were concerned until it regained some strength and began inching higher, slowly moving its fins and tail until it sped off to the other side of the tank! Commenters were wondering why mama shark left the newborn and swam off… but don’t worry, it’s safe! You might be lucky enough to see the baby on your next visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

