A Wanted Criminal From The Netherlands Was Caught By Dubai Police

The Dubai Police Force has garnered international acclaim for its unwavering commitment to law enforcement and its exceptional capabilities in combating crime on a global scale. They recently made headlines for arresting a dangerous criminal.

Dubai Police helped to extradite a wanted criminal from The Netherlands

His Excellency Dick Schoof, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, praised the UAE’s commendable efforts through the Dubai Police for their role in extraditing Faisal Taghi, a 24-year-old criminal wanted by Dutch authorities.

Faisal Taghi was apprehended on an international arrest warrant, facing charges of drug trafficking, money laundering, human trafficking, and leading the notorious criminal organization “Angels of Death”

This organization has been linked to numerous heinous activities, making Taghi’s capture a significant triumph in the fight against organized crime.

Dubai Police previously arrested Faisal’s father, Ridouan Taghi, one of the world’s most dangerous criminals on Interpol’s most-wanted list. Ridouan was then the head of the criminal syndicate “Angels of Death,” responsible for over 300 different crimes, including assassinations and murders. His arrest marked a major victory for international law enforcement and highlighted the Dubai Police’s pivotal role in dismantling criminal networks.