CFI Just Became The Official Trading Partner Of 2025 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four

One of the biggest basketball events on the planet is coming to Abu Dhabi…and CFI is right at the heart of it! CFI, MENA’s leading online trading platform, just dropped MAJOR news…

It’s officially the Official Online Trading Partner of the 2025 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, landing in Abu Dhabi this May!

Yep, you read that right.

The Final Four, Europe’s most prestigious club basketball showdown, is heading to the Etihad Arena on May 23 & 25, and CFI is stepping onto the court in a BIG way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CFI Group English (@cfigroup.en)

But wait…this isn’t just about branding banners and big names. This landmark collab comes courtesy of CFI’s powerful partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT), bringing together sport, culture, and community under one dazzling roof. The Final Four isn’t just a basketball battle; it’s a celebration of global unity, excellence, and ambition…values that perfectly align with what CFI stands for.

With a solid rep across the MENA region and beyond, CFI is all about powering up financial literacy, innovation, and community empowerment.

From the trading floor to the basketball court, they’re showing the world what real game-changers look like.

And if that wasn’t enough to get your heart pumping…you can also win tickets to the final four!

So folksss, CFI’s not just watching from the sidelines—they’re giving YOU a chance to score premium seats to the hottest basketball event of the year!

Here’s how to enter the contest on Instagram

Like the post

Tag a friend you’d bring to the big game

Follow @cfigroup.en for brownie pts!

Keep your fingers crossed—you could be watching Europe’s best ballers LIVE at the Etihad Arena on May 23 OR 25!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

With 25+ years in the game, CFI is not just another trading platform…they’re the GOATs of global access, zero-pip spreads, lightning-fast execution, and no commission fees. Period.

They’ve teamed up with AC Milan, FIBA WASL, MI Cape Town, and even Sir Lewis Hamilton (casual flex), and now they’re showing up where Gen Z lives—where sports meet culture meets vibes!

So whether you’re a hoops fan or a finance geek (or both), CFI is giving you the courtside access of dreams. Follow the rules, tag your bestie, and maybe, just maybe, you’ll be cheering from the front row when the EuroLeague champs are crowned in Abu Dhabi!