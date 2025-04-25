CFI Just Became The Official Trading Partner Of 2025 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
One of the biggest basketball events on the planet is coming to Abu Dhabi…and CFI is right at the heart of it! CFI, MENA’s leading online trading platform, just dropped MAJOR news…
It’s officially the Official Online Trading Partner of the 2025 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, landing in Abu Dhabi this May!
Yep, you read that right.
But wait…this isn’t just about branding banners and big names. This landmark collab comes courtesy of CFI’s powerful partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT), bringing together sport, culture, and community under one dazzling roof. The Final Four isn’t just a basketball battle; it’s a celebration of global unity, excellence, and ambition…values that perfectly align with what CFI stands for.
From the trading floor to the basketball court, they’re showing the world what real game-changers look like.
And if that wasn’t enough to get your heart pumping…you can also win tickets to the final four!
So folksss, CFI’s not just watching from the sidelines—they’re giving YOU a chance to score premium seats to the hottest basketball event of the year!
With 25+ years in the game, CFI is not just another trading platform…they’re the GOATs of global access, zero-pip spreads, lightning-fast execution, and no commission fees. Period.
They’ve teamed up with AC Milan, FIBA WASL, MI Cape Town, and even Sir Lewis Hamilton (casual flex), and now they’re showing up where Gen Z lives—where sports meet culture meets vibes!
So whether you’re a hoops fan or a finance geek (or both), CFI is giving you the courtside access of dreams. Follow the rules, tag your bestie, and maybe, just maybe, you’ll be cheering from the front row when the EuroLeague champs are crowned in Abu Dhabi!
