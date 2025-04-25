Step Right Up, Dubai! The Circus Is Rolling Into Town With A Special Twist

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
The circus is back…and it’s never looked this good!
Get ready for the greatest show in town, because Circus 1903 is making its spectacular Dubai debut at Coca-Cola Arena from 20–22 June 2025, and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before!
Imagine the magic of a vintage American circus, now crank it up with mind-blowing puppetry, death-defying stunts, and next-level theatrics… that’s Circus 1903. From the creators of The Illusionists (yes, the world’s biggest-selling magic show) and the genius minds behind the puppetry of War Horse, this is a feast for the eyes, ears, and soul.
Oh, and did you know about the showstopping return of elephants? Meet Queenie and Peanut, a stunning mother-and-calf duo brought to life through award-winning puppetry so realistic, you’ll forget they aren’t real!
Brought to Dubai by PME Entertainment for a limited five-show run, this is your chance to catch a truly magical performance that’s been lighting up audiences from Broadway to the West End.
Whether you’re reliving childhood memories or making new ones, Circus 1903 will leave your heart racing, your eyes wide, and your face lit up with wonder.
When: Mark your calendars: 20–22 June 2025
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Make sure to keep note of the showtimes below:
20 June – Friday: 7:30pm
21 June – Saturday 3:30pm
21 June – Saturday 7:30pm
22 June – Sunday: 11:00am
22 June – Sunday: 3:30pm
Act 1: 40 minutes
Act 2: 35 minutes
Total running time: 90 minutes
