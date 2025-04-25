Step Right Up, Dubai! The Circus Is Rolling Into Town With A Special Twist

The circus is back…and it’s never looked this good!

Get ready for the greatest show in town, because Circus 1903 is making its spectacular Dubai debut at Coca-Cola Arena from 20–22 June 2025, and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before!

This isn’t your ordinary circus … it’s is a time-traveling, jaw-dropping extravaganza straight out of the golden age of entertainment

Imagine the magic of a vintage American circus, now crank it up with mind-blowing puppetry, death-defying stunts, and next-level theatrics… that’s Circus 1903. From the creators of The Illusionists (yes, the world’s biggest-selling magic show) and the genius minds behind the puppetry of War Horse, this is a feast for the eyes, ears, and soul.

Expect everything from strongmen, aerialists, teeterboard daredevils, acrobatic bikes, and the kind of trapeze magic that’ll have you holding your breath

Oh, and did you know about the showstopping return of elephants? Meet Queenie and Peanut, a stunning mother-and-calf duo brought to life through award-winning puppetry so realistic, you’ll forget they aren’t real!

With a hilarious ringmaster, audience interaction, and dazzling period costumes that transport you straight to the early 1900s, this 90-minute show is a full-blown experience

Brought to Dubai by PME Entertainment for a limited five-show run, this is your chance to catch a truly magical performance that’s been lighting up audiences from Broadway to the West End.

Whether you’re reliving childhood memories or making new ones, Circus 1903 will leave your heart racing, your eyes wide, and your face lit up with wonder.

When: Mark your calendars: 20–22 June 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Grab the tickets right HERE before they vanish into the spotlight!

Make sure to keep note of the showtimes below:

20 June – Friday: 7:30pm

21 June – Saturday 3:30pm

21 June – Saturday 7:30pm

22 June – Sunday: 11:00am

22 June – Sunday: 3:30pm

Act 1: 40 minutes

Act 2: 35 minutes

Total running time: 90 minutes