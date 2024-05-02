WEEKEND HOTLIST: 5 Ways To Embrace The Dubai Sunshine

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

5. Join a cake decorating masterclass with The Cake Boutique

The four-hour-long workshop is an intimate masterclass open to ten participants who will get the chance to elevate their baking prowess as they decorate a delicious tiered raspberry sponge cake topped with stunning edible accessories.

Leading the masterclass is Chef Beth Lauren, a British native who has been creating magic at the Waldorf Astoria property for the past two and a half years. Before moving to Dubai, Beth lead her own cake decorating business in the United Kingdom for 12 years but began baking initially with her mother when she was a child.

To reserve your place, please contact dxbwa.mkt@waldorfastoria.com

Where? The Library, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre.

When? April 20 and May 4

Time? 11 am to 3 pm

Price? AED 800 per person

4. A beach workout where all proceeds go to the Stray Dogs Center

All proceeds for this workout will go to the amazing @straydogscenter! The selfless work they put it all year round for the dogs is incredible and deserves as much publicity as possible. They are 100% reliant on public sponsors so any help and support is appreciated! Do it for the dogs!

Where? Kite Beach

When? Saturday, May 4

Time? 7:30 am

Price? The minimum sponsorship for the workout is AED 50

Booking must be done with The Lean Academy via DM or WhatsApp +971561657473.

P.S. Even if you can’t make the workout on Saturday, you can still make a sponsorship via our DM or WhatsApp – +971561657473. There will be no minimum sponsorship amount for those NOT ATTENDING the workout so feel free to sponsor if you can and wish to do so!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lean Academy | Fat Loss Specialists (@theleanacademy.ae)

3. A cat adoption event happening every week in May

It’s the ultimate feline fiesta every weekend in May! Get ready to meet your purr-fect match at our cat adoption event, brought to you by Petooti and Pet Haus cattery. Explore an array of adorable cats, each ready to steal your heart and find their forever home. It’s your chance to cuddle, play, and connect with these amazing feline friends!

And here’s the cherry on top: if you opt to adopt through Petooti, enjoy exclusive discounts on premium cat supplies, boarding, and grooming services from Pet Haus! Don’t miss out on this pawsome opportunity to save a life and gain a lifetime of love!

Where? Pet Haus Cattery, SZR

When? Every Saturday and Sunday

Time? 8 am to 5 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petooti 🐈🐾 (@petooti_cats)

2. Le Gourmet is hosting special offers for mothers starting this Monday

Starting on May 6th, moms can look forward to extra special treatment every Monday at Le Gourmet in Galeries Lafayette. For the purchase of a special set menu worth AED 100, one kid will get an hour of free play at Treasure Island – a dedicated space where they can have endless hours of fun and let their imagination fly.

In the meantime, mom can indulge in a delightful array of dining offerings including eggs benedict, avocado and kale salad, banana cake, fresh coffee and tea, and mini croissants and granola. To top it all off, Le Gourmet will welcome occasional guest speakers and unveil exciting surprises.

Where? Le Gourmet in Galeries Lafayette, The Dubai Mall

When? every Monday

1. Dubai’s first-ever theatrical dining experience arrives at the Paramount Hotel Midtown

The Midtown Wedding is an epic Hollywood dining experience that transports guests to the wedding of the year – where the daughter of billionaire business magnate, Brook Lombard is reluctantly pushed into marrying her father’s protégé. From the chemistry between the characters to unforgettable lines and unexpected events, this incredible production will leave you spellbound and eager for more.

Picture this: you’re not just watching a rom-com, you’re stepping right into one. The Midtown Wedding will be sure to provide great vibes, endless fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories as the line between reality and fiction is delightfully blurred. Immerse yourself into the ceremony with carefully selected music that sets the mood, featuring classics that

still rock the dance floors today. And because no wedding is complete without a delectable menu, expect a mouthwatering array of Italian delicacies, premium desserts, and refreshing beverages to elevate the experience.

Where? Paramount Hotel Midtown, Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant, 14th Floor

When? Saturdays 4 May/ 18 May / 1st June / 15th June

Time? 12 pm to 4 pm

Prices? AED 299 for soft beverages, AED 399 for house beverages, AED 550 for bubbly, AED 650 for champagne

After Party: Melrose Bar & Lounge from 4PM to 7PM AED 129 per person unlimited drinks | Book via WhatsApp: +971 58 826 5729 or email restaurants.midtown@paramounthotelsdubai.com