WEEKEND HOTLIST: Make The Most Of Your Weekend With These 6 Activities

6. Dig in and celebrate International Ceviche Day

This is your last chance to dig into some ceviche at Clay Dubai. Explore the flavours of Japan, Peru and a blend of both with 3 unique ceviche creations. Boasting exotic tastes, spread over two continents, guests can expect the likes of Soy Sauce & Chilli, Yuzu & Shiso and, Corns & Chalaca, all for AED210.

How much? AED210

When? Friday, June 28

Where? Clay Dubai, on Bluewater’s Island.

5. Anyone in for AED1 chai?

Chai Sutta Cafe in JLT is turning a year old, YAY! In celebration of their birthday, they’re offering a piping hot portion of Maggi and a cup of kulhad chai for just AED1, when you order any one dish from the menu. This isn’t a typo and definitely not a drill.

When? Friday, June 28

Where? Chai Sutta Cafe in JLT

4. The Palm Arena is boosting the energy with Bingo Loco Fridays

If you don’t already know The Palm Arena recently opened its doors and each day they’ve got something going on. Well, brace yourself for crazy prizes, epic rave rounds, dance-offs, lip sync battles, and non-stop 90s & 00s tunes on Bingo Loco Fridays.

When? Friday, June 28 and Friday, July 12

Doors open at 7pm, brunch from 8 to 11pm

How much?

AED 295 Soft & Entrance

AED 395 House & Entrance

AED 495 Premium (inclusive of Sparkling & Draught) & Entrance

3. Cool off and take a dip in LEGOLAND® Water Park

It’s finally here… the highly-anticipated Summer Splash Fest! It’s a sensational summer event packed with exhilarating games, activities, entertainment, prizes, and meet & greets just to name a few. It’s the perfect time to beat the summer heat and dive into a world of splash-tastic fun

LEGOLAND® Hotel guests are invited to an exclusive After Party at the hotel pool.

When? From June 29 to August 25. Open daily from 10am – 7pm

2. RUN! You’ve got 12 hours to shop the sale

Who doesn’t love a good shopping spree? Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is kicking off this week on Friday, June 28 with a HUGE 12-hour sale where you can save up to 90%! The sale starts at 10am and ends at 10pm and is limited to Majid Al Futtaim Malls including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, and City Centre Al Shindagha. Over 100 brands are participating and it’s going to be epic!

When? Friday, June 28 from 10am – 10pm

DSS will run until Saturday, September 1, 2024.

1. Let your creativity run wild

Fellow creatives, this one’s for you! Let your imagination run wild on a canvas while you sip on some delicious beverages at Sip & Paint. Sumedha & Susmitha from Artezaar.com will guide participants through the painting process so even if you’re not a natural, you’ll have some guidance. You also get 3 FREE drinks with this artsy experience!

Where? Time Out Market.

When? Sunday, June 30

How much? AED250