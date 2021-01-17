Where Are They Now: The Couple That Did Their Gender Reveal On The Burj Khalifa

One couple stepped it up a notch and did something completely iconic, you might remember from a couple months ago.

Couples all around the world have been getting more and more creative with their gender reveal parties. The more elaborate the gender reveal is, the more viral it gets.

Asala and Anas Marwah welcomed their newborn baby boy Noah, on December 31, 2020 at 6 in the morning. The family have a daughter named Mila, together they’re known as the Anasala family.

The family of four are BIG on YouTube, posting about their life and having lots and lots of followers!

They have 10.8 million subscribers on YouTube and are getting MILLIONS of views on every video. Their gender reveal video was a major success, reaching over 31 million views. Little baby Noah may just be a few weeks old but he already gained almost half a million followers on Instagram.

The family also have a documentary about their lives, produced by Ahmed Al Nasheet which premiered on October 9, 2020. Episode 1 of the documentary is out and already has over 4 million views.