Dubai Influencers Have The Biggest Gender Reveal Party Ever!!

This UAE couple took their gender reveal party completely to the next level. The concept of ‘new heights’ was taken quite literally with the gender reveal held on the mighty tall Burj Khalifa.

The couple had no previous knowledge of the gender of the baby and the doctor had confirmed directly to those who handled the light show.

“I am trying my best to give content that no one has ever seen before,” Asala told viewers during the clip, as the family were readying ahead of the reveal. “To me, doing it in this way is something very big.”

“I ask Asala every day, ‘Who are we to be [reflected] on the Burj Khalifa? Why us and no one else?’,” said Anas.

“My heart is beating, I feel it is going to pop out of my chest and I feel much more excited than my wedding day,” said Asala, as she headed to watch the show from a viewing spot next to the Dubai Fountain