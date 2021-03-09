You Can Win AED3,000 If Your Hala Captain Takes Over 3 Minutes To Reach Your Location

Surely you know what it’s like to stand on the curb, trying to hail a taxi during rush hour. It’s horrible. The Dubai Taxis known as Hala have set up a campaign to debunk the perception that hailing a taxi off the street is faster than e-hailing. They are putting their money where their taxis are.

Hala Taxis are saying CHALLENGE ACCEPTED

They have 3 minutes to reach your location or you are automatically entered to win AED3,000 in Careem credit. One winner will be announced every 3 days on their Instagram page. The campaign is aimed to spread the awareness that the Captains (drivers) are efficient and timely.

Hala utilize technology to accurately predict the areas with high demands to direct Captains to those locations. Hala taxis are available this year more than ever before, hence they are confident they can reach your pick-up location before the 3 minutes are up.