2 Dubai Health Centres Will Now Be Dedicated COVID-19 Treatment Facilities

Even though the vaccine is finally available to the public, the battle against coronavirus is long from over. The UAE has made it its mission to rid the country of the virus and ensure the safety of its residents. Numerous health centres are available to test for COVID and offer vaccinations.

The new dedicated centres will operate around the clock to cater to COVID patients, Dr. Hanan Al Hammadi, Consultant and Director of the Medical Affairs Department, said. Not all COVID-positive cases will be referred, however as doctors will evaluate each case and deem them to isolate in the institution, hospital or at home. Appointments will be made by the DHA Contact Centre and the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre.

Those who regularly visit the Al Khawaneej Health Centre, have been redirected to Al Twar, Nad Al Hamr and Al Mizhar health centres by the DHA. Patients of Al Badaa Health Centre have also been redirected to Al Mankhool and Barsha health centres.