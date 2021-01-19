COVID-FREE! 6 Dubai-Based Influencers To Have Received The Coronavirus Vaccine Shots

It’s happening! People around you and me ARE getting vaccinated, that means we are slowly but surely approaching the end of the pandemic for good. The UAE has approved the distribution of FREE Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccine shots for all residents and expats are getting themselves jabbed! The Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in coordination with Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre commenced its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on December 23, 2020. The DHA emphasised that providing a COVID-19 vaccine is part of the Dubai government’s keenness to protect the public from risks of infection, which will contribute to global efforts to overcome the pandemic. The 7 DHA health facilities currently administering the vaccine are One Central with Dubai World Trade Centre, Zabeel Primary Health Care Centre, Al Mizhar Primary Health Care Centre, Nad Al Hamr Primary Health Care Centre, Barsha Primary Health Care Centre, Uptown Mirdif Medical Fitness Centre and Hatta Hospital.

AND from Kris Fade and Wissam Breidy to Annabella Hilal and more, here are 6 Dubai-based celebs/influencers who are saying goodbye to COVID-19 for good:

6. Carla DiBello The Reality-TV Producer got herself the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine shots on Jan 10, 2021. She has been vocal about wanting to get vaccinated from day 1. Carla spoke to Harpers Bazaar Arabia earlier in the year and expressed, There is a vaccine and it’s finally being distributed. Economies that have been hanging onto life support have a gust of oxygen coming. Our world, which went from feeling vast and infinite to claustrophobic and limited in a matter of days, is starting to expand again. We are reaching the light at the end of the tunnel.

5. Lavina Israni The Indian, Dubai-based food and travel blogger (with over 71.1k insta followers) got herself vaccinated on January 15, 2021, at Al Ittihad Medical Center. She captioned her Instagram post saying, Vaccinated ✅ Thank you @dha_dubai @hhshkmohd @uaegov for the best healthcare system in the world 🙏🏻

4. Rym Saidi Breidy The Tunisian international top model and actress got herself vaccinated Jan 15, 2021 along with her hubby Wissam Breidy, and she thanked DHA for providing her with the opportunity to protect herself and her family. In a strongly worded social media post to ger 1.5 million insta followers, Saidi added, The vaccine is not a choice.

We were for more than a year waiting for the vaccine and I m sure each one of us has lost a family member or a friend because of this virus.

Many are still thinking if they should take the vaccine or no while others are dying and still don’t have the opportunity to have the vaccine available in their countries.

Coronavirus is not a joke, the whole world is suffering economically and …. because of the pandemic.

It s Time for us all to protect ourselves and the people we love and stop as much as we can the spread of this virus.

3. Wissam Breidy The Lebanese television presenter, Wissam Breidy got himself vaccinated on the same day as his gal, Saidi Breidy here in Dubai. Wissam shared his thoughts in Arabic, but his caption roughly translates to say, Our lives will not change as long as this virus is present, prevention and adherence to the instructions will remain there so that we will all be free of it, but from today to its time, it is very little relieved. May God protect you all and keep the disease away from you. I thank the Dubai Health Authority @dha_dubai for their concern and keenness to secure health care for everyone on the land of this homeland.

2. Annabella Hilal The ultimate presenter in the Arab world got herself vaccinated 3 days ago, and sis didn’t just document the entire process for us but did it in complete style. Period.

1. The voice of Dubai: KRIS FADE! Being vaccinated a little over 19 hours ago (on Jan 18, 2021) the newly vaccinated radio jock has fought through the pandemic and made it to the finish line to receive his reward. The vaccine. His caption read, I’m officially vaccinated! I’m grateful to live in a country that cares for its people. I feel privileged to be in a position where we have been offered a FREE vaccine. There are millions of people around the world, who would love to be in my place. For us to come together once again world wide, this is necessary. Thank you @dha_dubai for the smooth, easy and safe process. Check my stories for the process… DUBAI THANK YOU.

Anyone else inspired to get vaccinated RN?!

