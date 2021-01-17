د . إAEDSRر . س

Coronavirus

New Entry Requirements To Visit Abu Dhabi Start From Today

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Abu Dhabi Media Office announced updated entry requirements for anyone wishing to enter the capital.

As part of the proactive efforts and precautionary measures to contain and eliminate the spread of Covid-19, you still need a test to enter. You must provide a negative PCR/DPI result (with a validity of 48 hours) to enter the capital. THEN, A PCR test is required on day four of entry for those staying for four days or more, as well as on day eight of entry for those staying for eight days or more.

Abu Dhabi Media Office announced the updates on Saturday night

There are exceptions to the new rules

The procedures apply to all UAE residents, except those vaccinated in the national vaccination programmes and volunteers in Phase III vaccine clinical trials whose status is active (letter ‘E’ or gold star) on the Alhosn app.

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?