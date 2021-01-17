New Entry Requirements To Visit Abu Dhabi Start From Today

Abu Dhabi Media Office announced updated entry requirements for anyone wishing to enter the capital.

As part of the proactive efforts and precautionary measures to contain and eliminate the spread of Covid-19, you still need a test to enter. You must provide a negative PCR/DPI result (with a validity of 48 hours) to enter the capital. THEN, A PCR test is required on day four of entry for those staying for four days or more, as well as on day eight of entry for those staying for eight days or more.

Abu Dhabi Media Office announced the updates on Saturday night