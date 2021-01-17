Coronavirus
New Entry Requirements To Visit Abu Dhabi Start From Today
Abu Dhabi Media Office announced updated entry requirements for anyone wishing to enter the capital.
As part of the proactive efforts and precautionary measures to contain and eliminate the spread of Covid-19, you still need a test to enter. You must provide a negative PCR/DPI result (with a validity of 48 hours) to enter the capital. THEN, A PCR test is required on day four of entry for those staying for four days or more, as well as on day eight of entry for those staying for eight days or more.
Abu Dhabi Media Office announced the updates on Saturday night
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated procedures to enter Abu Dhabi from within the country, effective from Sunday, 17 January, as part of the proactive efforts and precautionary measures to contain and eliminate the spread of Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/MIkfqUEDZg
— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 16, 2021
There are exceptions to the new rules
The procedures apply to all UAE residents, except those vaccinated in the national vaccination programmes and volunteers in Phase III vaccine clinical trials whose status is active (letter ‘E’ or gold star) on the Alhosn app.
