BREAKING: The AstraZeneca Vaccines Arrives In Dubai Ready For Use

Well done Dubai.

Dubai Health Authorities just announced the addition of AstraZeneca vaccine to its authorised list of COVID-19 vaccines provided at DHA medical facilities.

The first shipment of the vaccine has already arrived in the UAE from India thanks to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation-UAE.

This takes the number of approved vaccinations in the UAE to 4: Sinopharm, Pfizer, Sputnik and AstraZeneca.