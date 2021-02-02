Coronavirus
BREAKING: The AstraZeneca Vaccines Arrives In Dubai Ready For Use
Well done Dubai.
Dubai Health Authorities just announced the addition of AstraZeneca vaccine to its authorised list of COVID-19 vaccines provided at DHA medical facilities.
The first shipment of the vaccine has already arrived in the UAE from India thanks to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation-UAE.
This takes the number of approved vaccinations in the UAE to 4: Sinopharm, Pfizer, Sputnik and AstraZeneca.
AstraZeneca is approved for use in the UAE
The UAE aims to have 50% of the population vaccinated by the end of March
We are first in the world for daily vaccinations and in the top 5 in the world for total vaccination distribution.