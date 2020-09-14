د . إAEDSRر . س

Coronavirus

BREAKING: The UAE Allows Use Of COVID Vaccine For Frontline Workers

The COVID vaccine will be permitted for use for frontline workers and in the case of emergencies.

Stage 3 has proved the vaccine is safe and efficient and will be used for police, nurses, doctors.

Frontline workers will be the first as they are exposed and at greatest risk of contracting the virus.

The latest COVID-19 numbers in the UAE

  • 61,084 tests conducted in the last 24 hrs
    777 new cases, total 80,266 cases
    530 new recoveries taking the total number to 69,981 recoveries
    0 deaths, taking the total to 399 deaths
