Coronavirus
BREAKING: The UAE Allows Use Of COVID Vaccine For Frontline Workers
The COVID vaccine will be permitted for use for frontline workers and in the case of emergencies.
Stage 3 has proved the vaccine is safe and efficient and will be used for police, nurses, doctors.
Frontline workers will be the first as they are exposed and at greatest risk of contracting the virus.
More to follow…
The latest COVID-19 numbers in the UAE
- 61,084 tests conducted in the last 24 hrs
777 new cases, total 80,266 cases
530 new recoveries taking the total number to 69,981 recoveries
0 deaths, taking the total to 399 deaths