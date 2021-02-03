COVID-19: Brunches In Dubai Have Been Indefinitely Banned

Following the closure of bars and pubs as a result of a spike in COVID-19 cases, Dubai has now temporarily banned brunches in the emirates.

The latest circular issued by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) states that all activities which result in large gatherings such as weekend brunches must be postponed, effective immediately. The update also bans hotel venues from playing music in its premises.

The latest set of rules set by the Dubai government also ordered for malls and hotels to reduce their capacity to 70% and restos to wrap up by 1am sharp, with the last order to be capped at midnight. These measures were put in place from Tuesday, February 2 until Sunday, February 28.