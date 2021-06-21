Coronavirus
COVISHIELD Is An Approved Vaccine In The UAE
Residents Ask If COVISHIELD Is An Approved Vaccine In The UAE…
Following Saturday’s announcement that residents CAN return to Dubai from India for the first time since borders shut back in April, residents stuck in India poured over the requirements to ensure they can return, and many of you had questions.
A quick recap of the requirements:
To enter the UAE, you MUST be a UAE resident. You must have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine. You’ll need a negative PCR test 48 hours before departure, followed by a rapid PCR test 4 hours before departure. You’ll need a take a PCR test on arrival and undergo ‘institutional quarantine’ for 24 hours while you wait for your COVID result. See the full list here.
Here is the list of government-approved vaccines
There are four vaccines in the UAE for use on eligible individuals against the COVID-19 infection: one by Sinopharm, the other by Pfizer-BioNTech, the third by Sputnik V and the latest by Oxford-AstraZeneca.
But what about COVISHIELD? Residents took to Twitter to ask the DHA to clarify whether COVISHIELD, a vaccine linked to Oxford-AstraZeneca is approved here in the UAE
@Love_peace_fait Thank you for contacting us. Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine and COVISHIELD are the same vaccine.
The DHA has clarified, Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine and COVISHIELD are the same vaccine
A sigh of relief for anyone who took the COVISHIELD vaccine, it is the same vaccine and you will be permitted to enter the UAE.
