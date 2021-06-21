Residents Ask If COVISHIELD Is An Approved Vaccine In The UAE…

Following Saturday’s announcement that residents CAN return to Dubai from India for the first time since borders shut back in April, residents stuck in India poured over the requirements to ensure they can return, and many of you had questions.

A quick recap of the requirements:

To enter the UAE, you MUST be a UAE resident. You must have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine. You’ll need a negative PCR test 48 hours before departure, followed by a rapid PCR test 4 hours before departure. You’ll need a take a PCR test on arrival and undergo ‘institutional quarantine’ for 24 hours while you wait for your COVID result. See the full list here.

Here is the list of government-approved vaccines